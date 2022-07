One thing bettors can bank on in the NBA offseason is navigating Kevin Durant trade chatter. This year, the rumors are heating up again. The latest news is that Kyrie Irving is staying put as a part of his commitment to Kevin. This decision has some oddsmakers thinking that a Durant exit from the Nets is unlikely. However, as fans and bettors saw last season, commitment is not Kyrie's forte. So, perhaps there's still a path straight out of Brooklyn for KD.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO