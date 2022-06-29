ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hole-y Moley! Massive hole in the road blocks traffic in downtown Omaha

By Zoey Muessel
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
'Tis the season for traffic cones and slowdowns, but this isn't due to any construction.

A massive hole in the road led to some slowdowns on 13th and Jackson Streets in Omaha's Old Market.

The area around 13th and Jackson is currently blocked off and the intersection is no longer accessible.

According to a tweet from M.U.D., a water main break has been fixed in this area but "extended repairs" will be needed. A schedule for repairs is currently being assessed.

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

