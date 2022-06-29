ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Higher fuel prices spark social unrest in South America

By DANIEL POLITI
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZNHn_0gP3hksn00
Argentina Truckers Protest A trucker partially blocks the southern entrance to Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dozens of truckers tried to enter the center of the city Tuesday to protest the lack of diesel but were stopped by the police and forced to return. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano) (Victor R. Caivano)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Police in Argentina blocked a major entry point to the capital’s center on Tuesday to keep a group of truckers from joining a downtown protest, adding traffic snarls in Buenos Aires to a series of disruptions caused by anger over rising prices and shortages of fuel across South America, largely as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) until truckers agreed to open up a lane to regular traffic as they moved to take a protest over diesel shortages and prices that has been going on for weeks to Argentina's capital.

Argentina is only one of several countries in South America to see reverberations from increasing fuel prices, largely as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In Peru, truckers launched an indefinite strike on Monday to protest higher fuel prices while in Ecuador, at least five people have been killed during more than two weeks of a protest led by Indigenous people that has as its main rallying cry a demand for lower gasoline prices.

The reverberations of higher prices are also hitting executive offices. In Brazil, the chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras resigned last week amid political pressure due to curb prices.

Drivers around the world are feeling the pain at the pump as gasoline and diesel prices are soaring in large part due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as the global economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That pain is turning into social unrest in several countries in Latin America where quickening inflation, itself fueled by higher energy prices, is making it difficult for many in one of the world’s most unequal regions to make ends meet.

The truckers protesting in Argentina are also demanding higher fees to transport grains.

Truckers have been protesting for weeks due to a shortage of diesel in gas stations around the country and their failed attempt to enter the capital was part of an effort to get the attention of the government of President Alberto Fernandez.

“They're giving us 60 liters per day to work,” Rubén Darío Fernández, a 61-year-old trucker who was among those trying to enter the capital Tuesday, said. “The problem is you can't do long trips nor work all week with that.”

In Ecuador, President Guillermo Lasso abruptly cut dialogue Tuesday with the largest Indigenous group leading the protest following an attack by demonstrators that killed one military officer and wounded 12 others who were escorting a fuel convoy in the Amazon.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities has been leading a strike for more than two weeks to call for a decrease in the price of fuel along with other demands, including a bigger health and education budget.

Negotiations were called off a day after the protesters and government officials sat down to talk for the first time since the strike started.

The Argentina protest stands apart from other similar demonstrations in the region because it has more to do with shortages rather than high prices as there are problems obtaining diesel in 23 of Argentina’s 24 provinces, according to the federation of truckers.

But truckers also contend the shortage is leading to price hikes.

“They charge whatever they want for the little diesel there is,” Roberto Arce, a 49-year-old truck driver who was at the protest Tuesday, said.

Argentina’s government has vowed that the supply problems will end soon. Transportation Minister Alexis Guerrera said in a local radio interview Saturday that things should be back to normal “within the next 15 or 20 days.”

Argentina tightly controls prices at the pump and relies on imports for around one-quarter of its diesel consumption.

State-controlled oil company YPF, which is Argentina’s largest producer and refiner, said Monday it would import 10 cargoes of diesel within the next 45 days to help ameliorate the shortage.

Argentina’s fuel production has failed to keep up with demand, creating a bottleneck at a key time for the country’s crop harvest as the agricultural sector and truckers used to transport production to port mostly rely on diesel for fuel.

Argentina’s diesel sales increased 16% in the 12 months ending in April, while production increased less than half that amount at 7%, according to a recent report by the Argentine Energy Institute.

In Peru, truckers continued with their protests for a second day on Tuesday, saying that current fuel prices, tied with general inflation, are making it difficult for them to make ends meet.

“The substance of our demands lies in the impossibility of transferring the frequent diesel increases to our clients,” Luis Marcos, a leader of the truckers, told a local radio station.

___

Associated Press journalist Victor Caivano contributed from Buenos Aires.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Unrest#Gas Prices#South America#Diesel Fuel#Petrobras
cheddar.com

Key Inflation Gauge Tracked by the Fed Remains a High 6.3 Percent

Gas is advertised for more than $6 per gallon at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. Many California households could soon get help to pay for the state's record-high gas prices. Most California households would get up to $1,050 from the government to help them put the nation's most expensive gasoline in their cars, part of a relief package in the state's record-setting operating budget that lawmakers are scheduled to approve later this week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
US News and World Report

Brazil's Public Debt Rises 2.01% in May, Interest Rates Reach 5-Year Highs

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt rose 2.01% in May from the month before, with the average costs of domestic debt issuance jumping to the highest level in five years amid high inflation, the Treasury said on Tuesday. The debt stock reached 5.702 trillion reais ($1.08 trillion) in May...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

French Lawmakers Plan $8.4 Billion Aid for Households to Fight Inflation

PARIS (Reuters) - French lawmakers are drafting a bill to shore-up household buying power by raising some forms of government assistance by 4%, at a cost of 8 billion euros ($8.44 billion) from July to April next year, business daily Les Echos reported on Sunday. According to the report, the...
BUSINESS
PBS NewsHour

Inflation remains at 6.3 percent, Federal Reserve report shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.3 percent in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level in April. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department provided the latest evidence that painfully high inflation is pressuring American households and inflicting particular harm on low-income families and people of color.
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

Zimbabwe Pushes Gold Coins as a Cure for Runaway Inflation

The government of Zimbabwe has announced its intent to lower its high inflation rate by putting up a series of gold coins for sale. The government of Zimbabwe has announced its intent to lower its high inflation rate by putting up a series of gold coins for sale, encouraging its citizens to store value in the precious metal as the country’s inflation rate continues to grow.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Euro Bruised As Inflation Fears Send Safety-seeking Investors To Dollar

The euro struggled to regain its footing on Thursday after tumbling overnight against a resurgent U.S. dollar, which benefited from safe-haven demand on renewed worries about higher rates and a global recession. The common currency was at $1.0453, up 0.13% on the day, after losing 0.75% on the dollar the...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
86K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy