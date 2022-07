TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Johnston County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Red, White & Boom event. "It's starting Friday at 4:30 at the Tishomingo Ice House. It's their one-year anniversary, and they are going to have an ax-throwing truck come and have a big party,” said Chamber spokesperson Jesi Jackson. “Then the fireworks at the football field are at nine. It's the Vulcan fireworks show. They sponsored it and are wonderful, and then a street dance on Main Street."

JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO