Homebuyers getting hit every day

Buying a home was once a happy time for families. Homes were plentiful to choose from, and imagining your grandmother’s credenza in the dining room and the Christmas tree in the living room front window made for happy thoughts. Now, however, looking for a home is a stressful...
Single-family homes were listed for sale in the heart of Southwest Florida’s market at a faster rate over the last three months than any other three-month period over the past decade. Real estate agent Denny Grimes, founder of Grimes & Team of Keller Williams, discovered the trend while looking...
Tampa Bay’s inflation rate paced the nation’s again in May – and in addition to rapidly increasing prices on goods, experts are now warning consumers to keep a keen eye on the volumes and sizes of their favorite products. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
Amid the COVID-19 hangover of sluggish supply chains and personnel shortages, Florida remains among the most robust homebuilding states in the country. As the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan statistical area continues to attract new residents seeking a more suitable lifestyle, it ranks seventh among all mid-size MSAs for new home construction.
Who doesn't want to practice putting at peak posh?What's happening: The residence taking up the top two floors of Sarasota's renowned EPOCH building — complete with huge sky-high terraces and a putting green — is on the market for $16.35 million. The 5,600-square-foot penthouse has 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms surrounded by glass walls and panoramic views.Other features include a private elevator foyer, chef's kitchen, owner's suite with California Closets and a spa bath.Take a look.
The signs are hard to miss. Help wanted, now hiring and on-the-spot interviews. And still, employers can’t find enough people. At a job fair on Wednesday, there were more hiring managers than job seekers. The job fair was looking to fill 200 jobs. But that was wishful thinking. The...
One of largest publicly traded companies in the Sarasota-Bradenton region, Intertape Polymer Group, is going private in a $2.6 billion deal. Intertape Polymer Group, which has a dual headquarters in Sarasota and Montreal, will delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange shortly, according to a statement. Additionally, it’s in the process of deregistering the company shares from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the Exchange Act.
Naples Soap Co. signed a lease to open a new store in Venice in the planned community of Wellen Park, located along U.S. 41 and River Road. The location will feature more than 2,200 square feet of retail space with a coastal, modern theme and showcase the company’s full line of natural soaps, bath bombs, face care and body butters. The new store is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, the Naples-based company produces 300 bath, body and personal care products made in the U.S.
For the time of your life with your life partner, schedule a romantic weekend getaway on island time. You may be surprised to know that Florida has a total of 4,510 islands (ten acres or larger). This means the Sunshine State has the second-highest number of islands of any state in the U.S. (only behind Alaska). Just south of Sarasota and Venice on the western shore, Manasota Key is an 11-mile-long barrier island surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico and intercostal waterways of Englewood, Florida. While it’s developing more and more, similarly to the rapid growth throughout the entire state, Englewood still has a small-town vibe… yet with big opportunities for beach-inspired recreation and relaxation.
Charlotte County has fully recovered from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sean Doherty, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “The short answer to that is yes,” he said. For peak season this year, January through March, Charlotte County had 197,300 visitors. That’s...
There have been a number of up’s and down’s since Warm Mineral Springs was acquired by the City of North Port Florida. The City of North Port purchased Sarasota County’s interest in the Springs in September 2014 for $2.75 million. They then contracted with National and State Park Concessions, Inc., to operate the natural spring and its facilities.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents living in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts neighborhood say flooding is a constant concern during the summer storm season. Last weekend, the residential street looked more like a stream after less than an hour of rainfall. Residents shared a number of photos and videos with 8 On Your Side showing […]
With an anticipated 13.2% gain in revenue driven by a meteoric rise in assessed property values over the past year — combined with no mention of adjusting the millage rate to approach or achieve a revenue neutral budget — many Sarasota County government departments and agencies are eyeing a hiring spree in fiscal year 2023.
Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
Tax Collector Ford-Coates provides update as part of her 2023 fiscal year budget presentation to County Commission. A couple of times in recent months, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler has bemoaned the fact that the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office had won state approval to enable residents to sign up for concealed carry permits; yet, the service still was not being offered.
The Manatee Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, July 8. f you have any questions or need additional information, contact Manatee Recreation Center at (352) 674-8411.
In June alone, lightning struck two homes in Cape Coral, and neighbors think a Charlotte County house fire may have been caused by lightning. How common are lightning strikes to homes in Southwest Florida, and how can you protect against them?. Nothing can guarantee your home won’t get hit, because...
Gordon Silver took this photo of a large gator cooling off on a warm day at Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will...
