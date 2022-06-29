Homebuyers getting hit every day

For the time of your life with your life partner, schedule a romantic weekend getaway on island time. You may be surprised to know that Florida has a total of 4,510 islands (ten acres or larger). This means the Sunshine State has the second-highest number of islands of any state in the U.S. (only behind Alaska). Just south of Sarasota and Venice on the western shore, Manasota Key is an 11-mile-long barrier island surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico and intercostal waterways of Englewood, Florida. While it’s developing more and more, similarly to the rapid growth throughout the entire state, Englewood still has a small-town vibe… yet with big opportunities for beach-inspired recreation and relaxation.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO