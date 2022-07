The Los Angeles Dodgers return from a three-city road trip to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium. After grinding their way to a 6-3 record on the road, the Dodgers now face the Padres at home for the first time this season and only the second meeting overall. The Dodgers won two of three at Petco Park in late April and they still maintain a 1.5-game lead in the National League West standings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO