Baltimore, MD

BPD sergeant struck, dragged by vehicle is on life support, police say

By Kim Dacey
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a man the day after a Baltimore police sergeant was struck by a vehicle and dragged for two blocks. Baltimore police said the Northwestern District police sergeant was conducting a vehicle stop just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue. "During the...

www.wbaltv.com

