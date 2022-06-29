Bison gores man at Yellowstone

A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old man from Colorado Spring and his family were walking on the boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when the bull charged them. The family did not leave as the bison continued to charge and then gored the man.

He was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with an injury to his arm.

This is the second reported bison goring this year. The incident is still under investigation.