ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bison gores man at Yellowstone

By Star-Tribune staff
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

A man was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old man from Colorado Spring and his family were walking on the boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when the bull charged them. The family did not leave as the bison continued to charge and then gored the man.

He was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with an injury to his arm.

This is the second reported bison goring this year. The incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
Idaho State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Yellowstone National Park#Goring#Accident#Giant Geyser
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy