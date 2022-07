HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Almost a year to the day after filming his comedy special in his hometown of Hastings, Nick Hoff is ready to release it to his growing fan base. Hoff stopped into our Local4 studios Monday to detail the exciting news - which is a planned release date of July 15. The release will come on his YouTube page. He, along with fellow comic Mal Hall entertained crowds at the Hastings Masonic Temple Theater in July of 2021. Hoff said it was important to return home for his comedy special, as it’s where he developed his love for comedy.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO