Detroit police declare 2022 Ford Fireworks a success with few arrests, curfew violations

(CBS Detroit) – According to the FBI and the Detroit Police Department, the homicide clearance rates have risen as the national average has fallen.
That’s good news for Detroit, as this means the rate of homicide cases that have been solved has increased while the national rate has gone down.
Clearance rates are measured when the homicide case has been solved, and arrests have been made.
Nationwide the clearance rate has reached a 50-year low in the US; according to the FBI, homicide clearance rates fell to just over 50% in 2020, while Detroit’s clearance rates rose to between 60 and 90%, depending...
