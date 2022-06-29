ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police declare 2022 Ford Fireworks a success with few arrests, curfew violations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday's Ford Fireworks returned to downtown for the...

Detroit ice cream store promises to deny service to police officers wearing body armor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit ice cream store said it will deny service to police officers if they are wearing tactical body armor. Cold Truth Soft Serve, located at 4240 Cass Avenue, posted a photo on social media of a Detroit police cruiser parked in front of their shop with the caption, "We can tolerate the parking however you please but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor."
fox2detroit.com

Men from Hazel Park, Detroit arrested after police find loaded Glock in car

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men from Metro Detroit were arrested for possession of a loaded weapon following a traffic stop in Southfield this week. What started as a police stop over improper lane use turned into a 19-year-old and 20-year-old being taken into custody after Michigan State Police determined they owned a Glock 19 that was found in the vehicle.
Detroit News

Detroit police seek two in shooting outside west side liquor store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who shot and wounded two people Monday outside a west side liquor store. Detectives are also looking for a person of interest who was in the area at the time shooting and may have information about the crime.
The Ann Arbor News

3-wheel motorcycle drags officers after traffic stop for driving on sidewalk

DETROIT – Two Detroit police officers were injured when they were dragged by an open-air three-wheeled vehicle that was driving on sidewalks in Greektown, officials said. The officers stopped the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, near the intersection of Monroe and Beaubien in Detroit’s Greektown, according to a news release from the Detroit Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Garbage truck falls through sinkhole in Detroit’s Corktown

A garbage truck fell into a sinkhole that formed in Detroit’s busy Corktown neighborhood on Thursday morning. The sinkhole was just outside of the former Brooklyn Street Local restaurant, on Brooklyn and Michigan Avenue. The back-half of the garbage truck fell into the roadway. The driver said he was...
deadlinedetroit.com

Warren police arrest seven in fake-designer-goods flea market sting

If you thought that Chanel bag you bought at :::checks notes::: a Warren flea market was the real thing, we've got bad news. Police in Warren this week busted seven people in connection with the sale of counterfeit designer goods, including purses, sunglasses, shoes and other branded merchandise. The Free...
fox2detroit.com

Suspect sought after stabbing on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing June 20. Police said the suspect stabbed someone in the 2400 block of Townsend, leaving the victim in critical condition. Read more Detroit news here. The suspect was driving an older model white Ford Expedition with...
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others wounded on the city’s west side. The shooting happened in the Glen Cove Apartments, which is a gated apartment complex, near Plymouth Road and Telegraph Road. Detroit police said the shooting...
CBS Detroit

Crime Without Punishment: Detroit Homicide Clearance Rates Rise as National Rates Fall

(CBS Detroit) – According to the FBI and the Detroit Police Department, the homicide clearance rates have risen as the national average has fallen. That’s good news for Detroit, as this means the rate of homicide cases that have been solved has increased while the national rate has gone down. Clearance rates are measured when the homicide case has been solved, and arrests have been made. Nationwide the clearance rate has reached a 50-year low in the US; according to the FBI, homicide clearance rates fell to just over 50% in 2020, while Detroit’s clearance rates rose to between 60 and 90%, depending...
