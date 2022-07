Among the party primaries for state office, Livonia voters will see a local roads millage on their ballots this summer. The city is asking to levy 0.89 mills for 10 years during the Aug. 2 election. The tax would replace an expiring roads millage voters passed in 2012 and would require residents to pay a little more than they already do — the current millage rate is 0.8773 — for local roads. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value on a property.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO