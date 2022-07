TYLER — Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks gave a fire risk and weather condition update to Commissioners Court on Tuesday. “Drought conditions are deteriorating,” he said, adding that he hoped rain forecast for this week ends up materializing. As of Tuesday, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County is averaging at 616, he said. Used to determine forest fire potential, the KBDI ranges from 0 to 800. In the past, Smith County has issued a burn ban when the drought index falls around 700. He said although they are starting to see an uptick in grass fires, he recommends waiting to enact a countywide burn ban. He asked that the issue be put on next week’s Commissioners Court agenda to continue the discussion.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO