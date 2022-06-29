ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

REMINDER: Fireworks are illegal in the City of Burien

 2 days ago
REMINDER: The possession and discharging of all fireworks is illegal within the City of Burien.

“Beyond the risk for fire and injury, the loud sound of fireworks can trigger panic and feelings of anxiety for people, wild animals, and pets,” the city said.

To report a fireworks violation, please call 9-1-1.

The penalties are:

  • $500 for the first violation.
  • $2,500 for the second violation.
  • $5,000 for the third and subsequent violations.

A “social host” ordinance places responsibility for the discharge fireworks on to the property owner where discharge of fireworks occurs. These penalties can be issued to individuals who either possess or discharge the fireworks as well as those who own or rent the property, even if they are not the ones handling the fireworks or even present at the time.

The responsible party includes:

  • Person(s) with the right to control the property at the time that the discharge of fireworks occurs, whether such control arises by ownership, lease, or other legal right and whether or not such person(s) are present at the time of such discharge; or
  • Person(s) in immediate control of property at which the discharge of fireworks takes place; or
  • Person(s) who organizes, supervises, sponsors, conducts, allows, controls, or controls access to the discharge of fireworks.

Property management companies are responsible for maintaining a fireworks-free property. The property manager is subject to fines for fireworks being allowed on their property.

King County Fire District No. 2 Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Ray Pettigrew reminds Burien to celebrate Independence Day safely – without the fireworks:

