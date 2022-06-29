Bronx WWII veteran honored for heroism 77 years late

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams has entered the hospital, and his family is requesting prayers "as he lives out his last days." Williams, 98, is the last surviving World War II veteran to have received the Medal of Honor. Williams received the award for his heroism during the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. Williams' family is at his side in a West Virginia hospital, according to local media.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO