Bronx WWII veteran honored for heroism 77 years late

World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams has entered the hospital, and his family is requesting prayers "as he lives out his last days." Williams, 98, is the last surviving World War II veteran to have received the Medal of Honor. Williams received the award for his heroism during the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. Williams' family is at his side in a West Virginia hospital, according to local media.
June 29 (UPI) -- Hershel Woodrow Williams, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient died Wednesday, his foundation announced. He was 98 years old. The Woody Williams Foundation announced Williams' death in a statement, adding that details about funeral and memorial services would be shared later. "Today...
For more than a century, the British soldier lay in an anonymous grave, one of so many unidentified victims buried beneath the killing fields of World War I. But now, his headstone finally bears a name: 2nd Lt. Osmund Bartle Wordsworth — a great-great-nephew of English poet William Wordsworth - who was recently identified by DNA research, and given a funeral ceremony Tuesday, 105 years after he died.
