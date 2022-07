Listen to Moths‘ riveting new album Space Force, and one might assume the progressive stoner-death band call Brooklyn or Portland their home. But no dice — Moths hail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, a city that many of us have heard of or visited but, if we’re being honest, on which a lot of us might not know a ton about. The truth is that while Puerto Rico has a long and storied musical history, its metallic tradition hasn’t received much widespread recognition. Of course, a record like Space Force will help change that, as Moths’ unpredictable sound will no doubt excite a legion of new listeners.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO