RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An office building at Smithridge Financial Plaza went up in flames Tuesday morning. The Reno Police Department (RFD) responded to smoke around 10:21 a.m. when a structure near the Meadowood Mall area had caught fire. The second floor of the Smithridge Plaza building had collapsed as a result of the flames.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO