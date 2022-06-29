Ramp closures coming to I-90 in Ritzville

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Drivers traveling in both directions of I-90 near Ritzville will need to use alternate on and off-ramps.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is conducting pavement repairs on three ramps in the city.

On June 29 and 30, exit 221 eastbound on and off-ramp and westbound on-ramp will be closed for repairs from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The westbound off-ramp will not close during the project.

Travelers needing to exit or enter I-90 from Ritzville should plan to use the on and off-ramps at milepost 220 during the project.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.