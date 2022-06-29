ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nearly $10M for Illinois Head Start services

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Head Start services for children under the age of 5 will be getting grants totaling more than $9.8 million. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

foxillinois.com

foxillinois.com

Ameren Illinois hosts outreach event for disabled veterans

URBANA, ILL. (WCCU) — Ameren Illinois hosted an event on Thursday in Urbana to help veterans with disabilities and their families save money on electric costs. The "Helping Heroes Veterans Outreach Event" included customer service help, grant opportunities for veterans and their families, LED light bulbs, and storm preparedness kits for those who attended.
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Savings on gas, groceries in Illinois starts Friday

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan goes into effect on Friday, July 1. “Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus. In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling, and leadership that provides new and creative ways to deliver relief when you need it most.”
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois to become Midwest abortion destination

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCCU) — The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court is making the state a destination not for tourism but rather a medical procedure. The state of Illinois can expect to see an increase of travelers for abortion care. Every state bordering Illinois has...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois Veterans Home to receive $200 million for renovations

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy will be getting nearly $200 million in federal funding to be used for campus reconstruction and replacing the current veterans home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will...
QUINCY, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois AG settles suit with Peoples Gas for water contamination

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCCU) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday a consent order with the Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company (Peoples Gas) over a natural gas leak that reached one of Central Illinois’ largest fresh water sources and nearby residents’ private wells. The consent...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Firework safety and laws for Independence Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Firework Safety during July 4th Weekend. Its Independence Day weekend, so get your grills and fireworks out to celebrate. As we the enter weekend, July 4th is known as firework season, but officials are asking people to be cautious. “Try to stay safe as best...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur Ambulance Service dissolving

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur will be losing its ambulance service soon. According to Decatur city officials, they were notified by HSHS St. Mary's Hospital last week that the Decatur Ambulance Service was being dissolved. The city says it's now working on a solution to make a smooth transition.
DECATUR CITY, IA
foxillinois.com

Illinois launches gun-tracing platform to crack down on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Attorney General's Office and Illinois State Police on Wednesday announced a new resource for Illinois law enforcement. The Crime Gun Connect platform allows police to analyze firearms used in a crime and use the data from other agencies to trace the weapon. Attorney...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Dan Brady wins GOP nomination for Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dan Brady is projected to be the name on the ballot for Republicans voting for the next Illinois Secretary of State. As of 10:52 p.m., with 83% of precincts reporting, Brady had 77% of the votes while former Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser received 23% of the votes.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Flags ordered to half staff for WWII medal of honor recipient

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, has ordered flags to half staff in honor of the last living World War II medal of honor recipient who passed away on Wednesday. After serving in World War II, Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams went on to become a Veteran Service...
ILLINOIS STATE

