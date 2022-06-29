All juvenile homicides in Indianapolis this year still unsolved, records show

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his sister on Wednesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 8700 block of Hosta Way on Wednesday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on report of a person shot. The Hosta Way shooting was one of three shooting incidents to happen in Indianapolis Wednesday meaning in a span of less than 90 minutes.

