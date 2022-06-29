All juvenile homicides in Indianapolis this year still unsolved, records show

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his sister on Wednesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 8700 block of Hosta Way on Wednesday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on report of a person shot. The Hosta Way shooting was one of three shooting incidents to happen in Indianapolis Wednesday meaning in a span of less than 90 minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a homicide investigation on the city's west side Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive, off Waterfront Parkway near the I-465 and I-74 interchange, just before 6 a.m. on a report of a person shot. There, they located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are responding to a triple shooting on Indy’s near northwest side where one person was left in critical condition and two others in serious condition. The triple shooting is but one of several shootings to have occurred throughout Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wednesday night shooting inside of a residence has left a juvenile injured, and Indianapolis police are asking the public for information. Around 10:20 p.m., IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 3100 block of Manor Court. Once there, they located a juvenile who had been shot. They were […]
INDIANAPOLIS – A high school basketball star speaks out after being paralyzed in a recent shooting on Indy’s southeast side. Just before midnight on May 31, someone opened fire at a home hosting a high school graduation party on Wolfgang drive. That violence left Columbus Caudle in the hospital for several weeks after being shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a woman is dead following a shooting in Camby neighborhood. The Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed that the woman who died was Ashlee Atkins, 37. IMPD officers received a report of a person shot in the 8700 block of Hosta Way shortly after 6 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot Tuesday on the northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were called to 6313 W. 56th Street — near 56th and High School Road — where a Speedway gas station is located. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS — Felony charges are filed against an Indianapolis man following a deadly hit-and-run on the city’s east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore on Saturday for his alleged role in the fatal hit and run. The incident, IMPD said, occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on North Shadeland Avenue […]
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight incident at a business on Indianapolis’ east side is being investigated as possible arson after it appears Molotov cocktails were thrown through a glass door and shots were fired. It was a business alarm that initially brought Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers to Citadel Architectural Products in the 3100 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Body camera video from the night Herman Whitfield III has been released by Indianapolis Metro Police. Only 21 minutes of video are being released to the public. Whitfield died while in police custody back in late April. Body camera footage shows him moving aggressively around police officers...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To carry a handgun in Indiana until Friday, people will need a carry license. Then, everything changes. “I’m praying for the officers, I really am,” said Ronald Covington, a pastor who organized a community meeting in Indianapolis to address crime in the city. One...
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Four Morgan County men are facing charges for their part in a burglary ring after a months-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. Colton Hacker, Tommy Allbright Jr., Jakob Chadwick and Kaden Warthen are facing charges of corrupt business influence, burglary and theft among other charges. Investigators said the four were part […]
INDIANAPOLIS — As peacekeepers employed by Indianapolis’ Office of Public Health and Safety, John Barnett and friends would circulate through the community, respond to crime scenes and make referrals for people in trouble. Saturday night, Barnett’s co-workers were at the location of his killing at 34th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS — A Florida family traveled to Indy this week to seek help with a recent unsolved murder. The victim was found shot to death last week on the city’s east side along East 20th Place. One neighbor said he has home surveillance video of a suspect getting...
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a serious violent felon firearms case. The suspect, William Shellhouse, is wanted for a warrant issued on July 29th, 2021 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. He is described as 6′ tall and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Comments / 1