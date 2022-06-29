Dallas police asking for public's help identifying suspects in Dave & Buster's shooting

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, June 28th, 2022 03:25

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and/or persons of interest pictured below.

Dallas Police Department

A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas on June 22 turned fatal after Willie Najera, 28, was shot.

Najera and another man were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com an to refer to case number 112686-2022.