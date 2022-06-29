ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partial state test results show increases in local math scores, slight decrease in language arts

Initial state test scores released late this afternoon by the Florida Department of Education show increases in local math passing rates, particularly in Algebra, and a slight decrease in English Language Arts rates. Results for the science, civics, and history tests have not yet been released. On the math...

CBS Miami

2022 standardized tests show Florida's achievement gaps narrowing

TALLAHASSEE -- The state Department of Education on Tuesday touted results from 2022 standardized tests as narrowing achievement gaps, with Black and Hispanic students showing improvement on math and English-language arts exams. Data published by the department showed 55 percent of students in third through eighth grades scored "level 3," which is considered satisfactory, or higher on the mathematics portion of the Florida Standards Assessments and end-of-course exams, a 4 percentage-point increase from last year. In English-language arts, scores stayed the same for third- through 10th-grade students, at 52 percent earning at least satisfactory scores. The department pointed to data related to specific...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Standardized test scores in North Central Florida had little change in 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Standardized test scores didn’t change much across much of North Central Florida in 2022. In the last year of the Florida statewide assessments tests, the percentage of students scoring a satisfactory grade remained stagnant. Most districts scored slightly lower in English for grades three through...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Narrows Student Achievement Gaps in New Assessment Results

Press release from Florida Department of Education. Today, Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. announced the 2022 statewide assessment results for Mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA), which show African American students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and Hispanic students had gains on all Mathematics and ELA metrics. These results continue to demonstrate that Florida’s efforts to keep students in the classroom without disruptions have been especially effective at ensuring the most vulnerable students do not fall behind. The Florida Department of Education will continue to utilize every resource available to improve student achievement, including utilizing progress monitoring, offering early literacy support, and investing record funding into Florida’s students and teachers.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teachers Slam DeSantis’ ‘Disturbing’ New School Civics Initiative

In Florida, DeSantis conservatism has another target in its sights: statewide civics standards. Several teachers took part in a three-day workshop this week to preview what’s to come in their classrooms as a part of the governor’s Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative to make “virtuous citizens.” They were not impressed. Teachers told the Miami Herald the new standards portray the founders as against the idea of the separation of church and state, downplay the role of the colonies in slavery, and push conservative judicial theories. “It was very skewed,” said Barbara Segal, a 12th-grade government teacher at Fort Lauderdale High. “There was a very strong Christian fundamentalist way toward analyzing different quotes and different documents. That was concerning.” Richard Judd, a social studies teacher with 22 years’ experience, said there was a “disturbing” attempt to “both censor and to drive or propagandize particular points of view.” The state Department of Education refuted those concerns, saying in a statement: “Every lesson we teach is based on history, not ideology or any form of indoctrination. Let us know if you are actually interested in reviewing the coursework and understanding it for yourself.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Doctor ousted from Florida children’s health board over vaccine views

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis did not agree with Dr. Lisa Gwynn and removed her from the Florida Healthy Kids Board. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is pushing out a pediatrician from a board in charge of running the state’s Healthy Kids program because of her viewpoints on vaccines for children under five.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

School district cancels clear backpack policy after outcry

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools has sent out a notification that the requirement for clear backpacks, announced yesterday, has been rescinded. The overnight policy reversal follows public outcry exemplified by a petition started by an Alachua County ninth-grader that attracted nearly 2,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
TheHorse.com

More Strangles Cases in Florida

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Bradford County School District to hold a job fair

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Bradford County School District will hold a job fair Tuesday to fill open positions. The event is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. It will be held in the Bradford High School Gymnasium. Jobs will be offered on-site. These jobs include instructional, food service,...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Florida one of 3 states with highest rates for new HIV diagnoses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest HIV data available from 2019 shows Florida as being one of three states in the country with the highest rates for new HIV diagnoses. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have long been hot spots for new HIV cases...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Four sales tax holidays start tomorrow

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Four Florida sales tax holidays start tomorrow and last for varying periods of time:. Consumers can purchase qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax during the 2022 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 1, and extends through Thursday, July 7.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring. Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
usf.edu

These new Florida health care laws are set to hit the books Friday

Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. In all, lawmakers sent 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of that total, 149 had July 1 effective dates. Seventy-five took effect immediately when signed. Others are slated to take effect Oct. 1, Jan. 1 or at other times.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Court Services Receives Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities Accreditation

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Department of Court Services Metamorphosis and OPUS programs were recently awarded the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) Accreditation. To become accredited, the Department of Court Services demonstrated that it focuses on quality improvement, the best possible outcomes of its services, and customer satisfaction. The accreditation lasts through May 31, 2025.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Independence Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Due to the observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling, and yard...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Central Florida Electric CO-OP votes to provide broadband

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric company is planning to bring broadband internet access to customers in Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist Counties. The Central Florida Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors voted yes on a network project to provide internet through fiberoptic cables to operate equipment and provide internet to all customers.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

