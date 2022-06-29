Notice of Public Hearing for Consideration of Proposed Ordinance Various Sections of the Ukiah City Code to Amend the Use Permit Application Process and Operational Standards for Cannabis Related Businesses

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust. This month, thanks to our supporters, the Mendocino Land Trust completed its LARGEST conservation easement to date! 5,620 acres in the Eel River watershed, including the land around Lake Pillsbury, will now be forever protected from further development and habitat degradation. With the addition of these lands, the total acreage MLT has helped protect since 1976 is nearly 25,000 acres.

