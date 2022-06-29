ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Notice of Public Hearing for Consideration of Proposed Ordinance Various Sections of the Ukiah City Code to Amend the Use Permit Application Process and Operational Standards for Cannabis Related Businesses

By City of Ukiah
Lake County News
 2 days ago

Notice of Public Hearing for Consideration of Proposed Ordinance Various Sections of the Ukiah City Code to Amend the Use Permit Application Process and Operational Standards for Cannabis Related Businesses. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ukiah City Council will consider the proposed Ordinance amending various sections...

Lake County News

Essential workers mural dedication set for July 1

LAKEPORT, Calif – A new mural in downtown Lakeport recognizing essential workers will be dedicated on Friday, July 1. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. at 120 N. Main St., home of the Meals on Wheels Thrift Store. Conceived as a gift to the community, the...
LAKEPORT, CA

