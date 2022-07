ATLANTA — North Georgia is expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms every day this week, and Wednesday is no different. 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring who will get the worst of the rain and who needs to be weather aware as the National Weather Service issues advisories. A cold front that's stalling across central and south Georgia is prompting the wet summer weather. Summer storms can pack gusty winds, heavy rain around the commute home and frequent lightning, forecasters said.

