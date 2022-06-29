ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nearly $10M for Illinois Head Start services

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Head Start services for children under the age of 5 will be getting grants totaling more than $9.8 million. The funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

Ameren Illinois hosts outreach event for disabled veterans

URBANA, ILL. (WCCU) — Ameren Illinois hosted an event on Thursday in Urbana to help veterans with disabilities and their families save money on electric costs. The "Helping Heroes Veterans Outreach Event" included customer service help, grant opportunities for veterans and their families, LED light bulbs, and storm preparedness kits for those who attended.
URBANA, IL
Access to healthy school lunches increases in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — There will soon be more healthy food options in Illinois schools. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed House Bill 4813 into law on Wednesday. The bill gives school districts incentive to promote the health and well-being of students, source local food products, and value the welfare of animals, allowing Illinois school districts to improve the evaluation process for potential food service vendors.
ILLINOIS STATE
Savings on gas, groceries in Illinois starts Friday

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Family Relief Plan goes into effect on Friday, July 1. “Starting tomorrow, every Illinoisan will get tax relief on essentials: groceries, gas, your home, and back-to-school supplies, with even more tax relief going into effect next year,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus. In challenging times like these, it’s more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families and those who are struggling, and leadership that provides new and creative ways to deliver relief when you need it most.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Veterans Home to receive $200 million for renovations

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy will be getting nearly $200 million in federal funding to be used for campus reconstruction and replacing the current veterans home with a 210-bed skilled care facility. Additionally, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created. This upgrade will...
QUINCY, IL
Illinois AG settles suit with Peoples Gas for water contamination

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCCU) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Thursday a consent order with the Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company (Peoples Gas) over a natural gas leak that reached one of Central Illinois’ largest fresh water sources and nearby residents’ private wells. The consent...
ILLINOIS STATE
Firework safety and laws for Independence Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Firework Safety during July 4th Weekend. Its Independence Day weekend, so get your grills and fireworks out to celebrate. As we the enter weekend, July 4th is known as firework season, but officials are asking people to be cautious. “Try to stay safe as best...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois launches gun-tracing platform to crack down on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Attorney General's Office and Illinois State Police on Wednesday announced a new resource for Illinois law enforcement. The Crime Gun Connect platform allows police to analyze firearms used in a crime and use the data from other agencies to trace the weapon. Attorney...
ILLINOIS STATE
Twin brothers take on foster care system with 50-state walk

SUMPTER, S.C. (TND/WACH) — Twin brothers from South Carolina are taking steps to let people know about a system they experienced firsthand. The brothers are walking through all 50 states to raise money and awareness about the foster care system. Davon and Tavon Woods walked 20 miles, step by...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Darren Bailey winner in Republican primary for Illinois governor

ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — Senator Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, is the projected winner of the Republican nomination for the governor of Illinois in the primary election. Bailey will take on Democrat Governor JB Pritzker in the Nov. 8 general election. Around 8:30 p.m. Richard Irvin and Jesse Sullivan conceded to Bailey...
ILLINOIS STATE
Hair discrimination at work is now illegal

CHICAGO (KHQA) — It is now against the law to discriminate against someone in the workplace in Illinois for their natural hair. Governor Pritzker signed the CROWN Act into law on Wednesday, codifying protections for Illinoisans discriminated against because of hairstyles historically associated with specific racial groups. The act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Butler secures GOP nomination for 95th District

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) punched his ticket for the November general election after winning the Republican primary for the 95th District. Butler released a statement after securing the nomination on Tuesday:. I am honored to have such overwhelming support in this primary election for...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Technicians help keep families, children safe on the road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Secretary of State's Office held the 15th annual child safety seat check on Friday, June 24. More than 20 certified child passenger safety seat technicians were on hand to check car seats for families at the Crowne Plaza. Experts say that a properly...
ILLINOIS STATE
Dan Brady wins GOP nomination for Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dan Brady is projected to be the name on the ballot for Republicans voting for the next Illinois Secretary of State. As of 10:52 p.m., with 83% of precincts reporting, Brady had 77% of the votes while former Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser received 23% of the votes.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Expert predicts Democratic candidate has uphill battle to beat Miller

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Mary Miller, the Republican candidate for the 15th Congressional District, on Tuesday celebrated her primary election victory with supporters while reminding them of her plans. "As a farmer, I will be honored to represent production agriculture on the agriculture committee," Rep. Miller said. "I look...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

