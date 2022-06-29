ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison teenager designs new ‘I Voted’ stickers

By Gillian Rawling
nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coming up in time for the midterm elections, the City of Madison Clerk’s office has revealed a new collection of “I Voted” stickers that voters will be able to choose...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

nbc15.com

Stoughton Fair underway for 96th year

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Fair is underway for its 96th year of free festivities and competitions through the Fourth of July. The non-profit event relies on hundreds of volunteers to take place each year. Activities include animal shows, rodeos, live music, tractor pulls, food eating contests, and a nightly carnival.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Capitol Square Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers at the Starbucks location on Madison’s Capitol Square won a union vote Thursday afternoon, making it the first unionized location in the city. A representative for the workers at 1 East Main Street confirmed Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board counted their ballots this afternoon in a union representation election. In a 15-1 vote, the group chose the Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United.
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Anchor John Stofflet to Retire in 2023

A year after the city of Monona purchased the San Damiano property, opening it as a public park, organizations are making plans for the park's future. A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have passed away.
MONONA, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
wortfm.org

Madison, the first week of July in the late 60s.

Madison – the first week of July in the late 1960s. On the balmy fourth of July 1965, a crowd of about 60,000 packs Vilas Park for the 14th annual Lions Club fireworks display. Three days later, the UW chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom stages the era’s first conservative political demonstration here, picketing during a dedication ceremony for the State Capitol in support of the federal law which allows states to enact antiunion “right-to-work” laws, section 14(b) of the Taft-Hartley Act. Among the large crowd gathered for the dedication, Gov. Warren Knowles, the four other statewide elected officials and all legislators. YAF President David Keene and about a dozen YAF activists hand out a thousand leaflets in only two hours, denouncing efforts by Congressional Democrats to repeal 14(b).[i]
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Concerts on the Square returns to state Capitol lawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Classical music will once again fill the streets of downtown Madison. The first of six Concerts on the Square for the 2022 summer season begins on Wednesday. If you’re looking to get a good seat, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra says people can start putting picnic blankets...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

San Damiano Park investing in future plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year after the city of Monona purchased the San Damiano property, opening it as a public park, organizations are making plans for the park’s future. “It’s been an exciting year, to tell you the truth,” said the president of the organization Friends of San Damiano, Andrew Kitslaar.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Infant memorial tree planted in Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have passed away. The planting ceremony took place at Winnequah Park, and the tree was donated by SSM Health. Community Health Manager for St. Mary’s Health Nikeya Bramlett explained that the tree is meant to provide a calm place for parents to come and remember them.
MONONA, WI
#Election Local#Stickers#Clerk S Office
nbc15.com

U.S. Army Veteran creates original mural for New Glarus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New Glarus has a fresh look decorating their downtown area. A local artist and the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce has helped transform the old New Glarus Foods building into a bright piece of work showcasing local images. U.S. Army Veteran Chad Caso joined with the...
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

Find 4th of July firework celebrations near you

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of the Fourth of July. City of Beloit’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks. 9:00 p.m. ABC Supply Stadium. Columbus July 4th Celebration. Dusk. Fireman’s Park. Grand Geneva 4th of July Celebration.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD Pride hosts pop-up event to discuss outreach resources

The Workforce Innovation Grant Program has granted over $23 million to projects that support early childhood education and barriers to the workplace for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday. Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Concert on the water coming to Memorial Union Terrace next month

MADISON, Wis. — Live music returns to the Memorial Union Terrace next month, with a unique twist. Outdoor UW, Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and Hoofer Outing Club are turning the stage around to face concert-goers floating on Lake Mendota for the first-ever Lakefront Live on July 14. Indie-pop band Sleeping Jesus will be performing starting at 6 p.m. and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Free bus passes again distributed to all Madison middle, high school students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison will again provide free Metro Transit bus passes for all middle and high school students to get around the area this summer. This is the second year the City has teamed up with Madison Metropolitan School District to provide the passes to students through the MetroForward initiative. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway highlighted that the initiative provided 2,375 passes to students last year, resulting in nearly 38,000 rides.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ella development celebrates opening in former spot of Madison restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday marked the opening of a new $30 million apartment complex in Madison’s Eken Park Neighborhood that pays tribute to a former business on East Washington Avenue. Ella- which Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway noted was named in honor of the iconic Ella’s Deli that...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD ups patrols ahead of holiday weekend

John Stofflet will retire at the end of June 2023. A memorial tree was planted Thursday in Monona in memory of infants who have passed away.
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Letters from Boy Scouts about surviving the derailment

The Workforce Innovation Grant Program has granted over $23 million to projects that support early childhood education and barriers to the workplace for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday. Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

SSM Health scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5 and younger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health announced Wednesday that they are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged six months to 4-years-old. Vaccination appointments will be available starting June 30. Parents can have their children scheduled for vaccination with the clinic in multiple ways:. During previously scheduled appointments like...
MADISON, WI
kmaland.com

UW research building destroyed

ARLINGTON, Wis. -- Fire crews from multiple departments battled a blaze June 26 at a barn at the University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station. The fire was contained to one large structure that housed farming equipment and hay; no people or animals were injured, said Marc Lovicott, UW-Madison police spokesperson.
ARLINGTON, WI

