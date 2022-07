(KUTV) — West Jordan City Mayor Dirk Burton and officials with the Utah Highway Patrol discussed changes Thursday that need to happen when it comes to driving on Utah roads. “We've seen an upward trend in fatalities due to impaired drivers," said Mayor Dirk Burton. "The only way to reverse this trend is for individuals in every community to commit to helping prevent impaired drivers from taking to the road. We can work together to save lives.”

