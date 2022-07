We continue our look into Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s preseason top 25 for Big Country Schools. We are focused on college football tonight. The Abilene Christian University Wildcats are first on the list. The Wildcats welcomed in former Texas Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson as their new head coach back in December, and big changes in the football program followed. The coaching staff is all new and the roster has a lot of fresh faces as well. Texas Football says the Wildcats are going to finish in the middle of the pack at fourth in the Western Athletic Conference. Stephen F. Austin enters the season as the favorite in the WAC.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO