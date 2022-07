Dale Eugene Stockton passed away peacefully in his home the morning of June 22, 2022. For the last month of his life, he was surrounded daily by friends and family. Born on August 19, 1930, in Vancouver, Washington to Eugene and Etta Stockton, Dale slowly grew into the spit fire we all know and love. Dale and his family lived in Portland, Oregon where he graduated from Jefferson High School in 1947. Dale went on to obtain his Bachelor of Business at Oregon State University, all the while juggling the ROTC program with his studies. After college, Dale enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Hamilton, California for two years. Dale returned to Portland, Oregon to work alongside his father and business partner at the Portland Gravel Company.

NEHALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO