Yavapai County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy...

Special Weather Statement issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties northwest of Sedona through 815 PM MST At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Sedona, moving northeast at 5 to 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Junipine Resort, Garland`s Oak Creek Lodge, Cave Springs Campground, and West Fork Of Oak Creek. This includes State Route 89A between mile markers 382 and 385. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 546 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prescott Valley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Prescott Valley, Oak Knoll Village, Prescott Gateway Mall, Lynx Lake Dam and Prescott Valley Event Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

