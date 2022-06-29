Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties northwest of Sedona through 815 PM MST At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Sedona, moving northeast at 5 to 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Junipine Resort, Garland`s Oak Creek Lodge, Cave Springs Campground, and West Fork Of Oak Creek. This includes State Route 89A between mile markers 382 and 385. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO