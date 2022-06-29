Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allamakee, Winneshiek by NWS

According to a report from the Grant County Sheriffs office, a rural Glen Haven man was killed in a two vehicle crash, during which his toddler was in the car on Wednesday morning (6/29). The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says, 33-year-old Nathan Williams crossed the center line on Highway 61 south of Boscobel, driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, and collided with a Freightliner semi heading in the opposite direction. Williams did not appear to be wearing a seat belt. He and his son were taken to an area hospital. The toddler was examined. Williams was later pronounced dead. The Dubuque truck driver was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation. More details as it unfolds.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO