Allamakee County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allamakee, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Winona The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatfield, or 14 miles north of Preston, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lanesboro around 635 PM CDT. Rushford around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Choice, Peterson, Troy and Arendahl. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 233 and 243. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota Southeastern Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hayfield, or 13 miles northeast of Austin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stewartville around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oslo, Sargeant,and Hamilton. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 199 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
State
Iowa State
County
Allamakee County, IA
City
Decorah, IA
City
Waukon, IA
County
Winneshiek County, IA
City
Waterville, IA
KAAL-TV

Osage woman injured in Wabasha County crash

(ABC 6 News) - An Osage woman was injured after a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County Tuesday. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 8 in Elgin township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Virginia Thompson, 66 of Osage, Iowa, was headed north when she collided...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
98.1 KHAK

Scary Plane Crash In Northeast Iowa Knocks Out Power [PHOTO]

It was a scary Wednesday evening for a small plane pilot in northeast Iowa after his plane crashed between Decorah and Waukon. According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office via a Decorah News story, the crash happened Wednesday night around 8:40 pm. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was told the plane went down by the Old Stage Road and Glenville Road intersection.
DECORAH, IA
98.1 KHAK

Body Found in Cedar River Identified by Waterloo Police

Just over two weeks ago, on Monday, June 13, authorities pulled a lifeless body from the Cedar River. Waterloo Fire Rescue began their search of the river the previous Friday night and Saturday morning after they were notified of a Hispanic man taking his shirt off and entering the river.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Pilot in NE Iowa crashes plane after hitting barbed-wire fence, power line

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa responded to a plane crash Wednesday night that involved a 43-year-old pilot from Decorah. The sheriff’s office said Thomas Wandling attempted to take from his Kitfox ultralight single-passenger aircraft but clipped the barbed-wire fence which sent him into a power line.
DECORAH, IA
Q107.5

2 Vehicle Crash Leads to Grant County Man’s Death; Infant Involved

According to a report from the Grant County Sheriffs office, a rural Glen Haven man was killed in a two vehicle crash, during which his toddler was in the car on Wednesday morning (6/29). The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says, 33-year-old Nathan Williams crossed the center line on Highway 61 south of Boscobel, driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, and collided with a Freightliner semi heading in the opposite direction. Williams did not appear to be wearing a seat belt. He and his son were taken to an area hospital. The toddler was examined. Williams was later pronounced dead. The Dubuque truck driver was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation. More details as it unfolds.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Fatal accident leaves father dead in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel. Investigators learned that a 47-year-old semi-truck driver from Dubuque was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
BOSCOBEL, WI
superhits106.com

Fatal Crash Near Holy Cross

A driver was killed in a rollover crash early Monday in Dubuque County. Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputies and Holy Cross EMS responded at about 4:50 a.m. today to the crash site on Holy Cross Road. A release states that deputies located a single-vehicle crash with the sole occupant deceased. An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on Holy Cross Road when it entered the east ditch, struck a driveway entrance and became airborne. The vehicle rolled, causing fatal injuries to the driver. The name of the driver will be released later, pending notification of family members.
HOLY CROSS, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
nbc15.com

Prairie du Chien resident sentenced to prison for meth possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Prairie du Chien resident was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Christopher Fernette, 45, pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6, 2022. During the course of a long-term, multi-agency investigation, law enforcement determined that a...
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
wizmnews.com

Comedian Charlie Berens’ “Taj Mahal” of Kwik Trips opens soon in La Crosse, while adjacent store converts to Kwik Spirits experiment

About two weeks away from the “Taj Mahal of Kwik Trips,” opening, as comedian Charlie Berens put it on La Crosse Talk PM. But no, the new convenience store at Mormon Coulee Road and Ward Avenue, that’s also been rumored to be the “World’s Largest Kwik Trip,” will just be the La Crosse-based company’s largest version of its stores.
LA CROSSE, WI

