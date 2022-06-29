ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Glynn County, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday around 2:40 p.m.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound on Karen Street in the Touchstone area.

The man was airlifted to the hospital due to his injuries.

GCPD is investigating in the area and looking for people who may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident should call GCPD Major Crimes Unit at 912-554-7801 or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 913-554-7845.

