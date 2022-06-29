Kunesh-Picard Open to take place Friday

MARINETTE—The second annual Kunesh-Picard Memorial Open will take place Friday at Little River Country Club in Marinette.

The 18-hole best-ball event is organized by the 1974 Marinette Marines football team, with all proceeds from the event going towards funding athletic activities and other clubs at Marinette High School.

Registration is open beginning at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start following at 9 a.m. and lunch to follow afterwards.

Cost is $50 per participant.

Anyone with questions may contact Tim Farley at farleyconsulting2000@gmail.com, David Anderson at davida.anderson@pb.com, Robin Harvey (Ilse) at harveyrobink@gmail.com or Clay Teasdale at cteasdale1@new.rr.com