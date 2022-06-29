David Rexer charged with attempted murder

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An Endicott karate instructor who was convicted of raping a teenage girl 11 years ago is now facing attempted murder charges.

The Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force conducted an investigation into an arson for hire case in Broome County. During the investigation, it was determined that 50-year-old David Rexer, who is a resident of Endicott was found to have conspired with another person to commit arson on an occupied dwelling inside the Village of Endicott.

David Rexer is accused of conspiring with another person to set fire to an occupied home in the village, and charged with Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, a class A-I felony, Conspiracy in the 2nd Degree, a Class B felony, Attempted Arson in the 2nd Degree, a class C Felony, and Conspiracy in the 4th Degree, a class E felony.



Rexer was sent to Central Arraignment and Processing to be arraigned and is currently being held at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.



In 2011, Rexer plead guilty to rape after Endicott Police accused him of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old girl who was a student and employee of his at the Rexer’s Karate Academy on Washington Avenue.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Villiage of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department.

