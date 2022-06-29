ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

David Rexer charged with attempted murder

By Jim Ehmke, -David Sorensen
 2 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An Endicott karate instructor who was convicted of raping a teenage girl 11 years ago is now facing attempted murder charges.

The Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force conducted an investigation into an arson for hire case in Broome County. During the investigation, it was determined that 50-year-old David Rexer, who is a resident of Endicott was found to have conspired with another person to commit arson on an occupied dwelling inside the Village of Endicott.

David Rexer is accused of conspiring with another person to set fire to an occupied home in the village, and charged with Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, a class A-I felony, Conspiracy in the 2nd Degree, a Class B felony, Attempted Arson in the 2nd Degree, a class C Felony, and Conspiracy in the 4th Degree, a class E felony.

Rexer was sent to Central Arraignment and Processing to be arraigned and is currently being held at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.


In 2011, Rexer plead guilty to rape after Endicott Police accused him of carrying on a sexual relationship with a 16 year-old girl who was a student and employee of his at the Rexer’s Karate Academy on Washington Avenue.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Villiage of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department.

WETM 18 News

Elmira Police promote new Sergeant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has promoted an officer to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning. Officer Joseph Linehan, previously assigned to patrol to the C Platoon, was sworn in and promoted to Police Sergeant on June 27. The ceremony took place in the Elmira City Clerks Office […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for weapon, drug possession after traffic stop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested on several drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on the East Side of Elmira over the weekend. Matthew Sadler, 38, of Elmira was initially pulled over on June 25, 2022, at around 6:00 p.m. after police observed him failing to stop his moped for a […]
WBRE

Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Dickson City at the Main Street Mini Mart. According to the Dickson City Police Department, on Sunday around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the Main Street Mini Mart for the report of a robbery. Investigators said a male stuck an unknown […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Child injured in shooting at Lackawanna State Park

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway into a shooting at Lackawanna State Park that left one child injured. According to Wesley Robinson, a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary, on Sunday a child was shot at the state park. Details on how the incident occurred are limited as the investigation […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
