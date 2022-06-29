ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Peaky Blinders’: Everything We Know so Far About the Movie

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The final season of Peaky Blinders has come to a close and a movie is now the talk of the town. While Steven Knight’s plans to create a feature film have been confirmed, it will likely be a while before there’s more Peaky Blinders content for fans to enjoy . Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming movie.

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ | Robert Viglasky/Netflix

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie will begin filming in 2023

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that he plans to make a movie from the series. “We’re going to make a film – a feature film – which will move the world on, and then once we’ve moved the world on into the Second World, we’ll see where that takes us,” Knight told Digital Spy .

According to Variety , the Peaky Blinders film will shoot in 2023. Knight also told the outlet that the “feature will be set in and shot in Birmingham .” He added, “That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.” While Knight did say that there could be “shows related” to the Peaky Blinders universe, he isn’t personally a big fan of spin-offs.

Who will appear in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie?

Steven Knight also seemingly confirmed that both Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson will return for the film. Digital Spy asked Knight if Tommy and Arthur Shelby would be in the Peaky Blinders world following season 6. “It’s impossible to say yet. But the film – yes,” he responded.

Other actors, whose characters survived season 6, are likely to return, such as Sophie Rundle, Natashia O’Keefe, and Kate Phillips. O’Keefe, who plays Tommy’s wife Lizzie, said of the movie while speaking with You Magazine , “Well, I haven’t heard if Lizzie’s in it, but it would be amazing. I’d love that.”

Peaky Blinders Season 6 introduced Conrad Khan as Duke, Tommy’s illegitimate son who was conceived before the war. In the series finale, Duke banished Finn (Harry Kirton) from the Shelby family. Finn swore vengeance on Duke, which could play into the film’s storyline. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see both Khan and Kirton return.

What will the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie be about?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 left off in 1933. Tommy Shelby came to the realization that he is not dying of tuberculoma and was instead set up by Oswald Mosley. Steven Knight had previously stated that Peaky Blinders would end at the beginning of WWII, but he has since amended that statement.

“I have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that,” Knight told Empire Magazine . “I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning,” he said.

RELATED: ‘Peaky Blinders’: All 6 Seasons Ranked Worst to Best

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oswald Mosley
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Sophie Rundle
Person
Steven Knight
thedigitalfix.com

See season 3 will be the last for Jason Momoa’s TV series

One of Apple TV’s flagship shows, starring Jason Momoa, is coming to an end after three seasons. It was created by Peaky Blinders showrunner Steven Knight, but probably has more in common with Taboo – the show he developed with Tom Hardy – than 1920s gangsters in Birmingham.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Spy#Variety
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

126K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy