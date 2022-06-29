‘Peaky Blinders’: Everything We Know so Far About the Movie

The final season of Peaky Blinders has come to a close and a movie is now the talk of the town. While Steven Knight’s plans to create a feature film have been confirmed, it will likely be a while before there’s more Peaky Blinders content for fans to enjoy . Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming movie.

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ | Robert Viglasky/Netflix

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie will begin filming in 2023

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that he plans to make a movie from the series. “We’re going to make a film – a feature film – which will move the world on, and then once we’ve moved the world on into the Second World, we’ll see where that takes us,” Knight told Digital Spy .

According to Variety , the Peaky Blinders film will shoot in 2023. Knight also told the outlet that the “feature will be set in and shot in Birmingham .” He added, “That will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.” While Knight did say that there could be “shows related” to the Peaky Blinders universe, he isn’t personally a big fan of spin-offs.

Who will appear in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie?

Steven Knight also seemingly confirmed that both Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson will return for the film. Digital Spy asked Knight if Tommy and Arthur Shelby would be in the Peaky Blinders world following season 6. “It’s impossible to say yet. But the film – yes,” he responded.

Other actors, whose characters survived season 6, are likely to return, such as Sophie Rundle, Natashia O’Keefe, and Kate Phillips. O’Keefe, who plays Tommy’s wife Lizzie, said of the movie while speaking with You Magazine , “Well, I haven’t heard if Lizzie’s in it, but it would be amazing. I’d love that.”

Peaky Blinders Season 6 introduced Conrad Khan as Duke, Tommy’s illegitimate son who was conceived before the war. In the series finale, Duke banished Finn (Harry Kirton) from the Shelby family. Finn swore vengeance on Duke, which could play into the film’s storyline. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see both Khan and Kirton return.

What will the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie be about?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 left off in 1933. Tommy Shelby came to the realization that he is not dying of tuberculoma and was instead set up by Oswald Mosley. Steven Knight had previously stated that Peaky Blinders would end at the beginning of WWII, but he has since amended that statement.

“I have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that,” Knight told Empire Magazine . “I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning,” he said.

