How Red Sox’s Josh Taylor Fared In Latest Rehab Assignment

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there have been discussions about the organization potentially pursuing soon-to-be free agent Nazem Kadri this offseason. In other news, any speculation over general manager Don Sweeney’s contract status is now over, as the team announced Monday that they have agreed on a multi-year extension. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron’s playing career doesn’t appear to be finished just yet, as the belief is he will meet with management in the coming days to figure out a new contract. Last but not least, Zdeno Chara’s future in the NHL remains up in the air and will remain that way until September.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO