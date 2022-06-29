ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Red Sox’s Josh Taylor Fared In Latest Rehab Assignment

By Scott Neville
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Red Sox are very close to getting back a reliever who was a major part of their success a season ago. Josh Taylor is nearing a return to the big-league club as he sits in between back-to-back...

nesn.com

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

