Gov. Steve Sisolak says a proposed ballot measure championed by Culinary Local 226 could lead to legislative action on rent control. “It’s going to be interesting how this plays out on the ballot,” Sisolak said during an interview after a Thursday morning rally at North Las Vegas City Hall, where Culinary members prepared to turn in thousands of signatures gathered in support of a measure to limit rent increases to 5% and tie them to the cost of living. “I think there’s an awful lot of support for this. And if I’m right, and the people do support it, we’re going to be addressing this in the session.”

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO