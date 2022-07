VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Janet Kitchin has seen problems of homelessness firsthand at the Knox County Public Library. “After the pandemic, and we opened up more hours at the library, it just seems like we had an influx of people who were homeless, or needing all different kinds of assistance,” Kitchin, the adult programming manager at the library, said. “Really we’ve been overwhelmed with the need.”

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO