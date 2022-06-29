ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Avalanche set records with Stanley Cup win

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche won their first Stanley Cup in 21 years and third in franchise history on Sunday after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

While Lord Stanley’s Cup is the holy grail of hockey, several other notable records were set, accolades earned and goals achieved.

Player accomplishments

  • Defenseman Cale Makar : First NHL player to win the Hobey Baker (2019 best college player), Calder (2020 best NHL rookie), Norris (2022 best defenseman in the NHL), and Conn Smythe (2022 NHL playoffs MVP) trophies along with the 2022 Stanley Cup.
  • He’s also the third defenseman to win both the Norris and Conn Smythe trophies in the same season.
  • In NHL history, he is the third defenseman 23 years or younger to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, with Serge Savard and Bobby Orr winning in 1969 and 1970 respectively.
  • Makar’s 11 points in potential series-clinching games mark the most by a defenseman in one playoff year.
  • Forward Artturi Lehkonen : One of six other players to score the series-clinching goal in both the Conference Final/Semifinal and Stanley Cup Final in the same year.
  • Multiple players : The second-most points (69) scored by the 2022 team’s defensemen in one postseason in NHL history behind the 1985 Oilers (77).
All Hail Cale: Makar wins Norris Trophy as best defenseman

Coach Jared Bednar’s achievement

Winning the Stanley Cup made history for head coach Jared Bednar. He’s now the only coach in NHL history to win the ECHL, AHL and NHL championships.

Bednar won the AHL Calder Cup in 2016 as coach of the Lake Erie Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate.

The South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL won the 2009 Kelly Cup championship in Bednar’s second season as head coach.

Rockies to honor Avs before Wednesday night’s game

Other fun facts about Stanley Cup playoffs

  • General manager Joe Sakic matched Denver Broncos legend John Elway to win a championship with the franchise as a player and management.
  • The eight hat tricks scored during the Stanley Cup playoffs were the most in 29 years and four back of the record for one playoff year. According to the NHL, the only postseasons with more: 1988 (12), 1983 (12), 1985 (11), 1992 (11), 1993 (10) and 1981 (9).
  • The most ever No. 1-overall draft picks in the final four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs whose team advanced to the 2022 Conference Finals.
