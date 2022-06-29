ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pro-Choice March Set for in Fort Mill

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On the other side of the abortion debate, those who are Pro-Choice are saying a woman should have the right to choose what to do with her body. An 18 year old from Fort Mill, Will Sander,...

CN2 Digital Dashboard – City Turns 40 on the 4th, The Great American Crawl – open to see more

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Many events this weekend. See below a couple of great reasons why the tri-county is celebrating. The City of Tega Cay is celebrating it’s 40th birthday on the 4th of July. The City posted this picture of Kitty Updike, one of the original families of Tega Cay and served on City Council from 1983-1990 as both a Council member and for several years as Mayor Pro Tem.
ROCK HILL, SC
Local OB-GYN Speaks About Recent Overturning of Roe v. Wade

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County OB -GYN who is pro-choice speaking out about the importance of making sure reliable contraception is available to everyone, especially after the overturning of Roe versus Wade, – which now gives the states the right to choose their own abortion laws.
YORK COUNTY, SC
New Beginnings for Family of Seven in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affordable housing continues to be a challenge for families in our community. Imagine being a family of 7 and needing a home with enough space for growing children. That’s been the reality for one Rock Hill mom and on this Wednesday her dreams...
ROCK HILL, SC
CN2 TODAY – Find Your Sparkle w/ Fireworks Tips & Safety!

Stop by Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill, off of Carowinds Blvd. In the video above, CN2’s Laurabree Monday learns safety tips, rules and laws, and just what fireworks are right for the big holiday!. Red Rocket Fireworks is open 24/7 through July 4th. Learn more about fireworks safety...
FORT MILL, SC
Omicron subvariants becoming dominant in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in the state and Mecklenburg County are plateauing. The latest data shows case counts are slowly decreasing but Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community spread level. There could be some spread with people gathering for the July 4 holiday...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Birkdale still hosting July 4th celebration amid makeover

HUNTERSVILLE – Lake-area residents are invited to grab their red, white and blue, and head to Birkdale Village Monday to celebrate the annual Fourth of July tradition. The event begins at 10 a.m., when guests are invited to decorate their bikes with festive décor provided by Birkdale Village. At 11 a.m., the Huntersville Police Department will lead a bike parade through the property, taking off near Red Rocks and ending in front of Banana Republic for the annual wet down, hosted in partnership with the Huntersville Fire Department. Construction along Birkdale Commons Parkway has altered the traditional route.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
New Attraction, “StoryWalk” at Miracle Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The next time you visit Miracle Park in Rock Hill check out the new StoryWalk attraction. Guests at the park will be able to read a story as they make their way around Miracle Park. As part of his Eagle Scout project, Will...
ROCK HILL, SC
SC paper mill fined $130,000 after stench sickens residents

South Carolina regulators say the New Indy Containerboard Plant in York County must pay a $129,360 fine for wastewater violations that may have produced noxious fumes in 2021 smelled by thousands of residents for miles around. The fine was announced in a consent order published Thursday afternoon and comes after...
YORK COUNTY, SC
10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina list serves as a helpful guide for those looking for some great Italian Food In the city of Charlotte. We haven’t met many people who don’t like Italian food. How could you not love fresh pasta or nice garlic and wine sauce poured over a dish of muscles and clams? How about a perfectly cooked chicken cutlet with a breathtaking marsala sauce that is simply to die for. There are some fine Italian Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below are ten of the best.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tips for Safe Travel on 4th of July Holiday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – AAA estimates 42-million people will travel by car during the upcoming 4th of July travel period. The message from the South Carolina Highway Patrol is simple, slow down and follow the rules of the road. Troopers spending this Thursday at the South Carolina...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Loan approved between 2 Tepper companies to fund bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. — A judge has approved a bankruptcy loan of $20 million from one of David Tepper's companies to another in order to finance a failed project. On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved the financing loan that will allow DT Sports Holding LLC to loan the money to GT Real Estate, according to court documents.
CHARLOTTE, NC

