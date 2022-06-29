Tan France suggests Netflix could replace the cast of 'Queer Eye': 'I'm sure that they'll want somebody younger and hipper'

Tan France. Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Tan France is Insider's latest June cover star .

France told Insider that Netflix could replace the latest cast of "Queer Eye" eventually.

"I'm sure that they'll want somebody younger and hipper to advise them," France told Insider.

Tan France suggested that his days as a host on Netflix's "Queer Eye" could be numbered in a new expansive interview with Insider.

"We're all knocking on a bit," said France, who is the star of Insider's latest digital cover , in reference to the show's cast getting older.

"I don't know how much people will care about our opinion on fashion and hair and whatever when we go into the middle-aged period of our life. I'm sure that they'll want somebody younger and hipper to advise them."

Netflix's "Queer Eye" follows Tan France alongside fellow cultural experts Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski who draw on their expertise in fashion, beauty, self-care, design, and food, to help transform the lives of often hapless, stagnant men who are at a crossroads in their lives.

The show is a reboot of the series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," which ran on Bravo from 2003-2007 and featured a similar format.

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness in season four of "Queer Eye." Christopher Smith / Netflix

France and the rest of the group — who are often collectively dubbed the Fab Five — started filming the seventh season of "Queer Eye," set in New Orleans, earlier this month. For reference, Netflix's longest-running show, "Grace and Frankie," with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, wrapped its run after seven seasons earlier this year.

France has also recently wrapped season two of the Netflix reality show, "Next in Fashion." France is co-hosting the second season of the design show with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The 39-year-old fashion guru told Insider that the show will be moving in a new direction with its second season.

"For season one, it was all based on themes, like universal clothing that you would find pretty much in every closet around the world," he said. "This time that's not the case. I think it's more difficult. I think we pushed the designers to be even more creative."

Elsewhere during the interview with Insider, France discussed his desire to have a second child with his husband Rob and his childhood in England.

