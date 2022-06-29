ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tan France suggests Netflix could replace the cast of 'Queer Eye': 'I'm sure that they'll want somebody younger and hipper'

By Zac Ntim,JP Mangalindan
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHATX_0gP3P4W200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK3cC_0gP3P4W200
Tan France.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

  • Tan France is Insider's latest June cover star .
  • France told Insider that Netflix could replace the latest cast of "Queer Eye" eventually.
  • "I'm sure that they'll want somebody younger and hipper to advise them," France told Insider.

Tan France suggested that his days as a host on Netflix's "Queer Eye" could be numbered in a new expansive interview with Insider.

"We're all knocking on a bit," said France, who is the star of Insider's latest digital cover , in reference to the show's cast getting older.

"I don't know how much people will care about our opinion on fashion and hair and whatever when we go into the middle-aged period of our life. I'm sure that they'll want somebody younger and hipper to advise them."

Netflix's "Queer Eye" follows Tan France alongside fellow cultural experts Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski who draw on their expertise in fashion, beauty, self-care, design, and food, to help transform the lives of often hapless, stagnant men who are at a crossroads in their lives.

The show is a reboot of the series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," which ran on Bravo from 2003-2007 and featured a similar format.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xjPF_0gP3P4W200
Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness in season four of "Queer Eye."

Christopher Smith / Netflix

France and the rest of the group — who are often collectively dubbed the Fab Five — started filming the seventh season of "Queer Eye," set in New Orleans, earlier this month. For reference, Netflix's longest-running show, "Grace and Frankie," with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, wrapped its run after seven seasons earlier this year.

France has also recently wrapped season two of the Netflix reality show, "Next in Fashion." France is co-hosting the second season of the design show with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The 39-year-old fashion guru told Insider that the show will be moving in a new direction with its second season.

"For season one, it was all based on themes, like universal clothing that you would find pretty much in every closet around the world," he said. "This time that's not the case. I think it's more difficult. I think we pushed the designers to be even more creative."

Elsewhere during the interview with Insider, France discussed his desire to have a second child with his husband Rob and his childhood in England.

Click here to read France's full cover story, featuring exclusive photos by Martin Schoeller. Then check out "We/Us/Ours," an Insider series about LGBTQ communities and spaces that inspire queer unity.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Billy Eichner jokingly reveals he's straight as Anna Kendrick quips 'we can finally live our truth!' in epic response to viral romance claim, plus more news

Billy Eichner, Anna Kendrick hilariously 'come out' as a couple in response to clickbait story about their alleged romance. Sorry ladies, Billy Eichner is still very much an openly gay man, despite a bit of viral clickbait that recently suggested otherwise. He's also still hilarious, as proven by his response to said clickbait. On Saturday, the "Billy on the Street" star shared a screenshot of an article touting his supposed romance with "Noelle" costar Anna Kendrick as one of the "new celebrity couples that made us believe in love in 2022." The photo showed Billy and Anna's pic beside an image of Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. "Um," wrote Billy, who covered Entertainment Weekly's Pride issue earlier this month. "Hey @AnnaKendrick47 — cats out of the bag!!!" he posted on Twitter. Playing along (and then some), Anne joked in response, "We can finally live our truth Billy! You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!" Anna was referring to the comic's upcoming feature film, "Bros," which the New York Times notes is a "rare" case of "a major studio comedy about queer characters, played by queer actors." In the comments on Billy's Instagram post, Anna cracked one more joke, writing: "Honestly… I was so into this dress and ponytail, I'm just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby." Back on Twitter, meanwhile, Billy was still having fun with his alleged straight romance. "Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff," he posted, "but…I'm straight." In another tweet, he shared the "Bros" trailer, which he declared to be "PROOF I'M STILL GAY," before quipping the next day: "Look guys, this is Hollywood. BROS is coming and I have to say I'm straight so that I can win AWARDS for playing gay!"
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Bobby Berk
Person
Tan France
Person
Jonathan Van Ness
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Antoni Porowski
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Martin Schoeller
AOL Corp

Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer Eye#Getty Images#The Fab Five
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Pokemon voice actor Billy Kametz dies at age 35 two months after revealing his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis

Billy Kametz passed away on Thursday less than two months after revealing to the world that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. News of the 35-year-old voice actor's death was revealed on his GoFundMe page, which was set up in April after he informed fans he was 'doing OK' and was starting chemotherapy treatments and radiation on his spine.
CANCER
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

476K+
Followers
30K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy