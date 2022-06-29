ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance With Wife Kourtney Kardashian By His Side After Cryptic 'God Save Me' Tweet

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O66S0_0gP3Ozlh00
MEGA

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

The Blink-182 drummer was taken to West Hills hospital in Los Angeles on June 28 and was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It's unclear what the medical emergency was, but Barker could be seen in photos being placed into a stretcher with at least two medical personnel wheeling him into the Sinai Medical Center. The Kardashians star was seen on foot by her new husband's side.

The musician lifted up his right hand at one point, showing his unmistakable skull tattoo, while only Kardashian's back could be seen. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the reality star appeared to be incognito as she stood by her man's side.

SCOTT DISICK 'DID EVERYTHING IN HIS POWER TO TORMENT' KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & HUSBAND TRAVIS BARKER

The Poosh founder's security team followed closely behind the ambulance in a Range Rover until they arrived at the hospital, but according to Page Six , both cars entered the wrong area and were redirected to a different entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xW9QW_0gP3Ozlh00
MEGA

The couple reportedly first arrived at West Hills hospital because the drummer had some sort of health issue. After the medical staff checked out the newlywed, they felt he needed additional care and rushed him to Sinai Medical Center.

Seemingly around the time of his medical emergency, Barker tweeted "God save me” at exactly At 10:45 a.m. local time. Though that is the name of his song with Machine Gun Kelly , the timing of it all seemed quite cryptic.

FORMER KARDASHIAN BODYGUARD CLAIMS SCOTT DISICK WAS OFFERED BRIBE TO STAY AWAY FROM HIS & KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S KIDS

The father-of-two's medical scare comes just one month after he said "I Do" to Kardashian in their third and most lavish ceremony held in Italy. The lovebirds first said those two magic words in April while in Sin City for the Grammy Awards, a ceremony which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator after one too many cocktails.

Barker and Kardashian then made their love official at a courthouse before the brunette babe walked down the aisle in front of her friends and family in Portofino, which, according to Radar , cost the power couple a whopping $7 million.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

Click here to read the full article. Sending prayers. After news of his hospitalization, many fans are asking what happened to Travis Barker? The Blink-182 drummer was rushed to Cedar Sinai Medical Center on June 28, 2022, after an unknown health problem. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen next to him coming out of the ambulance, and his daughter Alabama posted social media posts asking for “prayers.” This isn’t the first time that the “All the Small Things” musician has been hospitalized. Throughout his career, Travis has undergone medical procedures for various health problems. The drummer experienced accidents and other various...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
West Hills, CA
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Distractify

Kendall Jenner Is Rocking a Bixie Haircut, and Fans Think She Looks Just Like Mom Kris

The Kar-Jenner sisters are known for their glam looks that accentuate their curves — and typically, the look is completed with cascading hair framing their faces. From time to time, The Kardashians stars have been known to rock a bob/shorter hairstyle, but in June 2022, Kendall Jenner debuted a drastic, much shorter look. Keep reading to learn all about her bixie haircut and to see what fans have to say about new 'do.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Rushed To Hospital#The Sinai Medical Center#Kardashians
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Gives A Shout-Out To Her Plastic Surgeon For Her 'Perfect Nose'

It's only been a few months since Khloé Kardashian shared why she went under the knife and got a nose job, but now it seems like the reality star couldn't be happier with the results. So much so, when her plastic surgeon Dr. Raj Kanodia wished the blonde babe a happy 38th birthday on Monday, June 27, she wrote back a sweet note. "Wishing you another hundred years of health, happiness and success," the doctor gushed. The Good American co-founder shared the post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you for my perfect [nose emoji]."In April 2020, the Keeping Up...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis, According to Reports

Click here to read the full article. The cause of Travis Barker’s emergency trip to the hospital Tuesday is reported to be due to pancreatitis, which doctors believe to be triggered by a colonoscopy. According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to the family have confirmed the hospitalization was a result of pancreas inflammation which includes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting. There are no details as to when Barker had the colonoscopy, but TMZ reports it was “recent.” The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

74K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy