Travis Barker Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance With Wife Kourtney Kardashian By His Side After Cryptic 'God Save Me' Tweet

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

The Blink-182 drummer was taken to West Hills hospital in Los Angeles on June 28 and was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. It's unclear what the medical emergency was, but Barker could be seen in photos being placed into a stretcher with at least two medical personnel wheeling him into the Sinai Medical Center. The Kardashians star was seen on foot by her new husband's side.

The musician lifted up his right hand at one point, showing his unmistakable skull tattoo, while only Kardashian's back could be seen. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the reality star appeared to be incognito as she stood by her man's side.

The Poosh founder's security team followed closely behind the ambulance in a Range Rover until they arrived at the hospital, but according to Page Six , both cars entered the wrong area and were redirected to a different entrance.

The couple reportedly first arrived at West Hills hospital because the drummer had some sort of health issue. After the medical staff checked out the newlywed, they felt he needed additional care and rushed him to Sinai Medical Center.

Seemingly around the time of his medical emergency, Barker tweeted "God save me” at exactly At 10:45 a.m. local time. Though that is the name of his song with Machine Gun Kelly , the timing of it all seemed quite cryptic.

The father-of-two's medical scare comes just one month after he said "I Do" to Kardashian in their third and most lavish ceremony held in Italy. The lovebirds first said those two magic words in April while in Sin City for the Grammy Awards, a ceremony which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator after one too many cocktails.

Barker and Kardashian then made their love official at a courthouse before the brunette babe walked down the aisle in front of her friends and family in Portofino, which, according to Radar , cost the power couple a whopping $7 million.