Lawyer for Crumbley parents drops bombshell in court, saying they will call accused Oxford shooter to testify in their defense

(WWJ) – Thursday will mark seven months since an Oxford High School student opened fire inside the school, killing four classmates and injuring six others and a teacher.

On Monday, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley’s parents – James and Jennifer Crumbley – appeared in court , where their lawyers made several requests, including a change of venue and a gag order on Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald ahead of the trial.

But the biggest news of Monday’s court hearing – the defense team plans to call the 16-year-old shooter to the stand as a witness in the parents’ manslaughter case. In a new edition of the Daily J podcast , WWJ’s Zach Clark digs into the bombshell news, which WWJ legal analyst Charlie Langton calls “a real danger.”