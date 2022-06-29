ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ryan Griffin to perform as special guest for Old Dominion at Mid-State Fair

By Alexis Perales
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxnFC_0gP3ORx700

Country music artist Ryan Griffin is set to perform as a special guest for the Old Dominion concert on July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair.

Tickets for the concert are available online at MidStateFair.com for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Griffin is known for mixing R&B with country and his song, "Salt, Lime & Tequila," made Billboard's Top 20 all-genre viral list.

His other songs include, "Right Here Right Now," "Going Going Gone," and "Name On It."

Griffin has previously opened for Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Old Dominion and Cole Swindell.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair "Full Steam Ahead!" will run from July 20 to July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Comments / 0

Related
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Outsider.com

Country Rewind: The Legend of Alan Jackson Grows With Phantom Drum Performance During ‘Gone Country’ at 1994 ACM Awards

Alan Jackson was only five years into his career when he flexed at the 1994 ACM Awards with a rendition of “Gone Country” that included a phantom drum performance. Taking place more than 28 years ago at the 29th ACM Awards in May 1994, Alan’s performance should be nothing more than a footnote in ACM record books. Instead, it’s a footnote to Alan’s authentic nature, even though his performance was anything but.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Cole Swindell
musictimes.com

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Official Nominees Announced: Shania Twain, More!

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame has finally announced its nominees for this year's induction ceremony, and the artists included in the lineup are bigger than ever. According to Billboard, the nominees are divided into two categories. The first one will be the contemporary songwriters, including Larry Cordle, Frank J. Myers, Gary Nicholson, Hillary Lindsey, Jim Lauderdale, Tia Sillers, Tommy Sims, and Ronnie Rogers.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Off to the Races: Brantley Gilbert & Carly Pearce Headline Music City Grand Prix

The IndyCar Series has chosen its music headliners for the big race, and these artists are wheely great. Country singer/songwriters Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce will perform on Sunday, August 7 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for the Big Machine Music Grand Prix. Along with these superstars, Midland and Callista Clark, who are also a part of Big Machine Label Group, will join them for the performance. Other musical showings include a Tim McGraw concert on August 6.
NASHVILLE, TN
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy