Ryan Griffin to perform as special guest for Old Dominion at Mid-State Fair

Country music artist Ryan Griffin is set to perform as a special guest for the Old Dominion concert on July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair.

Tickets for the concert are available online at MidStateFair.com for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Griffin is known for mixing R&B with country and his song, "Salt, Lime & Tequila," made Billboard's Top 20 all-genre viral list.

His other songs include, "Right Here Right Now," "Going Going Gone," and "Name On It."

Griffin has previously opened for Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Old Dominion and Cole Swindell.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair "Full Steam Ahead!" will run from July 20 to July 31 at the Paso Robles Event Center.