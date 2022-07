ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The next several years of mass transit in Central Florida will be characterized in part by the large investment in railways. On Tuesday, Brightline Trains Florida, LLC, a high-speed railway company, announced that following input from “several community leaders to explore alternative alignments for our planned expansion from OIA (Orlando International Airport) to Tampa,” there would be a new station added to the organization's original plans at the Orange County Convention Center.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO