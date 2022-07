Warm, dry weather creates great outdoor recreation conditions but it also creates fuel for fires. “The fire danger is likely going to continue to rise this is the first time that we are rising at this season and that's in direct response to some of the warmer temperatures that we have had starting to impact the fuels and of course come up with that moderate fire danger,” Missoula County Office of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck said.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO