When you hear a first responder say, “We’ll take it from here,” it usually means a new crew is moving in to carry on the efforts of a crew that preceded it. But when you hear that phrase in a message from Crockett County Ambulance Service Director Stephen Sutton, it can also be as a heart-shattering salute to the passing of one of their own.

CROCKETT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO