Theatre Review: ‘In His Hands’ at Mosaic Theater

It's the album you've heard a thousand times "standing in line at Starbucks," as WBGO and Jazz Night In America's Nate Chinen jokes in this deep dive into Norah Jones's 2002 debut, Come Away With Me. Despite the familiarity of this unclassifiable, jazz-steeped classic, a new super-deluxe reissue reveals the stories – and song versions – most listeners don't know. Discovered mere months after arriving from Texas to try her luck in the eclectic downtown New York singer-songwriter scene, Jones essentially made three versions of the album that would go on to sell more than 27 million copies worldwide. In this special edition of All Songs Considered, Chinen talks with Jones about her sometimes challenging, but ultimately golden, first recording sessions in the studio, and critic Ann Powers and host Robin Hilton join him to discuss the album's evolution, impact and staying power.

