Police: Long idling vehicle leads to large meth find

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A report of a long idling vehicle at an Eau Claire motel led police to the discovery of nearly 1½ pounds of methamphetamine, authorities say.

Mark R. Endl, 43, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

A $4,000 cash bail was set for Endl, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Endl returns to court July 19 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to the Regency Inn & Suites on Friday for a check person report.

A caller said he heard a vehicle idling all night. The officer arrived to find a Dodge Ram with a man, later identified as Endl, sleeping inside.

The officer could see a used pipe with burned residue on the end laying in front of the center console of the vehicle. The pipe and residue were consistent with methamphetamine use.

The officer woke Endl and told him to exit the vehicle. Endl said he didn’t do anything wrong.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two backpacks.

Inside the first backpack was a red container with 165 grams of methamphetamine, two glass pipes, a glass bottle that had been made into a water bong, and an orange smoking device. The meth was inside six plastic bags.

The first backpack also contained a digital scale and 23 packets of suboxone, a prescription drug. Endl did not have a prescription for the suboxone.

Inside the second backpack was 16 plastic bags containing 453 grams of methamphetamine. The second backpack also contained a digital scale and $1,669 in cash.

If convicted of the felony charge, Endl could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

IN THIS ARTICLE
