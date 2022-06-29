ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT, Gray Television break ground for Jackson media training center

By C.J. LeMaster
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Top leaders with Gray Television broke ground Tuesday for the first ever media training center to bring more diversity and inclusion in the broadcast industry, focusing on students from historically Black colleges and universities across the state. The Gray Media Training Center, which will be...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds CC Jackson campus hosting Summerfest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students who are interested in attending Hinds Community College’s Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center (JATC) and currently enrolled minority male students can attend the JATC Summerfest on July 20. Students can apply to attend Hinds, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, register for classes, tour the campus, enjoy fun, games and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ride to Remember honors late Sheriff Lee Vance

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the family of late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance gathered for a ceremony to honor his service to the county. City and state leaders paused on a time well-spent. “One of the most important things I saw in him was he has a heart for people that trained […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Miss Black Mississippi Winners’ Pageant Journeys Unapologetically Defy Odds, Stereotypes

The clock reads 11:59 p.m. on a Saturday in December 2021, and voters have less than a minute to finish casting their ballots for the next Miss Black Mississippi USA pageant. Inside her apartment in Jackson with her mother at her side, Brianna McField enters last-minute votes on her phone, her fingers moving swiftly and efficiently as midnight approaches. Her friends have been calling her to assure her that they are casting votes as well.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Secretary Walsh visits JSU to discuss union organizing

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited Jackson State University (JSU) on Thursday, June 30 to connect with labor officials and community organizers to discuss benefits of union organizing. The roundtable conversation was held at JSU’s Student Center. The conversation focused on trying to find solutions prior to the challenges […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

New ‘Blackout’ tags honor first responders

“Blackout” vehicle tags honoring first responders will be available on the first of the month, thanks to legislation supported by state Rep. Jill Ford of Madison. “I believe the Blackout Tag will be the most popular vanity tag in the State of Mississippi,” Ford said Wednesday. “We are a state that supports law enforcement and during this current hostile climate in the White House, this will be an easy and affordable way for Mississippi to encourage those that sacrifice their lives on a daily basis.”
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Pafford aircraft struck by mysterious bullet at base

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pafford ambulance aircraft was struck by a stray bullet Monday evening. The Air One Foxtrot airframe was parked on a ramp at Hawkins Field when it was hit in the “upper cowling and intake manifold.”. It is unknown where the bullet came from at...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray Television#Wlbt#Black People
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Water distribution to be held Wednesday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Wednesday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of N. State Street and Northside Drive. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Concerns halt work on Highland Colony project

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Work on a Highland Colony Parkway project in Ridgeland has been postponed following concerns from neighbors. The Northside Sun reported Mattiace Properties proposed a 60,000-square-foot commercial retail and restaurant space with up to 280 residential units in a mixed used building. The proposal was first presented to the city’s planning and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Madison County Journal

Phelps is a living legend after 65 years in law enforcement

In his 65 years of service in law enforcement, Madison County’s Carroll Phelps said his most memorable case was tracking down the killer of a young Catholic school teacher named Amy Lynn Lackett. “It was so satisfying to track down the murder weapon, which was a softball bat, and...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. official indicted for embezzling $15,000 from credit union

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An indictment is revealing more details about the alleged crime committed by a Hinds County official. Wednesday, deputies arrested Director of Administration Stephen Hopkins on an embezzlement charge. Hopkins was indicted by a grand jury in October. However, he was not arrested until June 29, when...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

City of Jackson to distribute bottled water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will allocate cases of bottled water to residents Wednesday evening. Jackson has been under a boil water notice since Friday, June 24. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Triangle Plaza Shopping Center at the intersection of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Group of teens sentenced for armed carjacking in Ridgeland

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, three teenagers from Jackson were sentenced for their role in an armed carjacking that happened in Ridgeland, announced Madison and Rankin County District Attorney, Bubba Bramlett. Demyrin Williams, 18, Montavious Wilson, 19, and Jakobe Young, 15, pled guilty and were convicted in Madison...
RIDGELAND, MS
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Flowood, Mississippi

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Mississippi in Flowood. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 2675 Lakeland Dr., Flowood, Mississippi. “The Lakeland Dr. SUPER CHIX is perfectly located in the principal Flowood Shopping Corridor with its easy accessibility and prominent street presence. Residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a great new choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX franchisees Bill Latham and Jud Heubach of the Table 100 Group and John Bean, Principal at the Eat With Us Group and their team for their first SUPER CHIX opening,” says Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX.
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Ward 5 to host ‘Protect Our Children’ meeting Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s Ward 5 will host a town hall Thursday night regarding youth violence. According to Councilman Vernon Hartley, the “Protect Our Children” meeting will promote community programs and activities for youth. Youth specialists will also provide information and answer questions from parents, guardians,...
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Federal agents arrest Saudi ‘operative’ in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to the Daily Journal, federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man living in Mississippi with lying to federal officials. Ibrahim Alhussayen, who lives in Brandon, is accused of submitting false statements to federal officials about using an Instagram account to intimidate Saudi citizens living in the United States and Canada […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New Horizon hosts job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – New Horizon Church International and the Workforce Development Guide hosted a job fair on Tuesday, June 28. Leaders said they wanted to host the event to raise awareness about more job and school resources to the community. The event featured five local colleges and universities and ten local businesses. Karen Stuckey, […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy