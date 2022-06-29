ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Veteran Chesterfield firefighter died 'doing what she loved'

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 2 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Fire community is in mourning after losing one of their own over the weekend.

On Saturday, 41-year-old Alicia Monahan died during a swift water rescue training exercise on the Nantahala River in southwestern North Carolina.

Chesterfield Fire said Alicia died while doing something she loved. She was training a group of fire and EMS professionals on swift water rescue techniques.

After conducting a safety briefing with students, she entered the water. Shortly thereafter, for reasons unknown, she became unresponsive.

Alicia, who was assigned to the Clover Hill Fire Station, provided over 11 years of service to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. During her time with the department, she was honored with a number of citations and awards.

Alicia's involvement in her community went much farther than just as a firefighter. She was also a licensed dog trainer, worked for a nonprofit that aims to increase the participation of women in outdoor activities and was a whitewater raft guide, among many other things.

Chesterfield County Fire Department

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter shared the following statement about Alicia's passing:

Alicia’s untimely passing weighs heavy on our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her fiancé, her two sons, extended family, and many friends. Her coworkers continue to support the needs of the family while at the same time providing uninterrupted emergency services to the community Alicia loved and where she grew up and lived. While she will always be remembered for her devotion to duty and unparalleled service to others, her legacy will be the inspiration she provided to countless young women considering careers in the fire service or the pursuit of causes bigger than themselves.

Chesterfield Fire said that they will release details on funeral arrangements as soon as they are available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
